Listen Live
Local News

Mooresville Town Council Member Sued by ACLU

Published on April 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

MOORESVILLE, Ind.– The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a lawsuit against a Mooresville Town Council member, claiming the violated town residents’ First Amendment rights.

The suit made on behalf of Robert Samuels, who lives in Mooresville, says Councilman Shane Williams shut down his official business Facebook page and uses his personal profile to share information about the town.

Court documents say Williams is accused of censoring comments based on certain people’s viewpoints and several of his posts are limited and cannot be seen by anyone outside of a specific audience.

Samuels claims he followed Williams on Facebook and commented on his posts. Williams then censored some of his posts and also had him blocked, but later removed it.

The lawsuit claims Williams is infringing on residents’ free speech by deciding who can see his private posts.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close