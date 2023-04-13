Michigan City Man Arrested for Public Nudity in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Michigan City was arrested on Tuesday night for public nudity after reportedly telling police he was searching for his cell phone while “stark nude” in Pinhook Bog, a rural area in Coolspring Township, LaPorte County. The local sheriff’s office received a call just before 10 p.m. reporting a naked man in the area.

Police said a nearby resident reported that someone knocked on his door and, upon answering it, he saw a naked man who took off running towards Pinhook Bog. When deputies arrived at the parking lot of Pinhook Bog, they heard a male voice coming from the nearby woods.

Upon further investigation, they discovered 40-year-old Geoffrey Manthey “in his au naturel state.” Manthey explained to the deputies that he was attempting to locate his cell phone. Nevertheless, he was arrested for public nudity and taken to the LaPorte County Jail.