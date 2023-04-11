12-Year-Old Child Brings Loaded Gun to School

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A 12-year-old child has been arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school.

The student, who has not been named, brought the gun to the East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School. Police say they got the student and the gun around 8 a.m., and the school was placed on a “soft lockdown.”

That student is now sitting at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. He/she has been charged with crimes including Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

A press release from the Northwest Indiana Lighthouse Charter Schools says, “No one from our school community was injured or harmed in any way.” They are also asking parents to check their children’s backpacks before the kids leave for school.

In a Facebook post, the East Chicago Police Department notes, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the student and staff members for acting as quickly and professionally as they did… Their quick actions and response to this situation stopped a potentially dangerous situation from occurring.”

