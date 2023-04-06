Former Avon Cop Arrested for Domestic Battery

AVON, Ind. — Alexander Howell, a former police officer in Avon, Indiana, was arrested on Wednesday night on charges of strangulation, criminal confinement with bodily injury, and domestic battery. According to court documents, Howell had been drinking and became angry at his partner, who called the police for help. The woman reported that Howell had put his hands around her throat, preventing her from breathing. She was able to escape to a bathroom, but Howell broke in and attacked her again, putting her in another “chokehold.”

The woman managed to escape again and hide in a nearby shed until a relative came to get Howell. When questioned by the police, Howell said he couldn’t remember the incident due to being intoxicated.

Howell worked for the Avon police from 2015 to September 2022, when he resigned for personal reasons. The Avon police issued a statement expressing their sadness about the incident and thanking the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, and the judicial system for their integrity and professionalism. Howell was arrested in Howard County and is currently in the Hendricks County Jail.