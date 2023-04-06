Families Are Painting Potatoes This Easter After Egg Prices Skyrocket

The cholate bunnies are out, the egg hunts are on, and Easter will be in full swing this weekend. Many families are taking one of the holiday traditions in a new direction this year. Instead of dyed eggs, kiddos are painting potatoes!

The price of eggs has skyrocketed due to a combination of the avian influenza outbreak and Biden-flation. Families are looking to save the eggs for meals rather than using them as canvases this Easter. So, Potatoes USA is suggesting kids create their colorful designs on potatoes… no, really. In a press release, the director of marketing at Potatoes USA believes it’s so crazy it might work!

“As a mom of two kids, I’m constantly looking for new activities. The idea of painting potatoes made me laugh, but honestly, it’s really fun.”

Hey, we’d paint just about anything else to save a buck in this economy. In fact, Hammer and Nigel Records came out with a promotional to help get the word out!

Hammer and Nigel Records presents Sunday Spuddy Sunday: