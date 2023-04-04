Listen Live
Beech Grove High School Evacuated for ‘Smoke Related Issue’

Published on April 4, 2023

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Beech grove High School was evacuated this afternoon because of a “smoke related issue”, according to the school district.

Beech Grove City Schools made the announcement on Facebook this afternoon, and multiple emergency vehicles responded to the building. The school district has not said anything about injuries.

Students will not return to class and school buses have been called for pickup.

