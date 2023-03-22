Biden Madness: FINAL FOUR

Just like that, we are down to the final four of Biden Madness 2.0!

Our first two contenders to compete for the finals was between the unfortunate “Where’s Jackie” and “You Ain’t Black.” It was a close one, but the returning runner-up champ “You Ain’t Black” will once again compete for a chance to be named the ultimate Biden-ism!

Today’s game is a real Sophie’s Choice…

SEED #8. Happy Birthday

Reminder: Biden leading a ‘happy birthday’ song dedicated to MLK’s III wife, on MLK day…but forgetting her name mid-song.

VS

#4 SEED: America, in a Single Word.

Reminder: Biden beautifully describing America in a single word, or several gibberish words.

Listen to both and vote now on Twitter!

Tune in every weekday, around 4:48ish to hear which clip is moving onto THE FINALS!