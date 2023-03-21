South Bend Woman Attacks Officers for DWI

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend Police arrested a woman for drinking intoxicated, then attacking the officers that tried to arrest her.

The South Bend Police Department says that Sunday around 2:00 a.m., 20-year-old Durojai Mason crashed into the fence of a home on 24th street. They found the woman getting out of the car when officers arrived.

Mason told them that she was drinking before getting behind the wheel and that she never learned how to drive.

Officers gave her a sobriety test, but due to the weather they told her they would continue the tests at the police station. Mason threaten the officers throughout the tests and punched one of the officers when they told her they will be heading to the station.

A fight broke out between them. Officers brought the woman to the ground, then she started kicking, spitting, and even bit one officer’s hand.

Police say one officer was kicked in the leg and another was kicked in the chest. Once under arrest, Mason started to kick the window to the patrol car.

Officers found a young child in the backseat of the Mason’s car that wasn’t in a car seat or wearing a seatbelt.

Mason was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail and charged with:

– Battery With Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer

– Battery Against a Public Safety Official x3

– Battery by Bodily Waste, victim is a public safety officer

– Neglect of a Dependent

– Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Endangering a Person

– Resisting Law Enforcement

– Criminal Mischief

– Minor Consuming Alcohol

– Knowingly or Intentionally Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License