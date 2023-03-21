Amazon to lay off 9,000 workers

Amazon has revealed that they will lay off 9,000 more employees in the coming weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.

Combined with previously announced layoffs, that’s a total of 27,000 job cuts announced at Amazon over the past four months.

“Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in a message to employees that was also shared on the company’s blog.

The latest round of layoffs will primarily impact Amazon’s cloud computing, human resources, advertising and Twitch livestreaming businesses, Jassy said in the memo. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said approximately 400 people would be let go as part of Amazon’s latest round of job cuts. Clancy pointed to the economic downturn, and said Twitch’s user and revenue growth hasn’t “kept pace with our expectations.”

While the company aims to operate leaner this year, Jassy said he remains optimistic about the company’s “largest businesses,” retail and Amazon Web Services, as well as other, new divisions that continue to warrant investment.