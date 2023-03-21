IMPD: Disagreement Leads to Shooting On Indy’s East Side, Two People Hurt

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman and her son were injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis at around 12:30 Tuesday morning.

IMPD believes the incident may have happened because of a disagreement between neighbors on North Shortridge Road. That’s an address within the Abbey Meadows Apartments, just east of 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer thinks this was a “targeted incident” that began when someone pushed a door into someone else. As a result, a woman and her son were both hit with gunfire. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

“People don’t always get along, but there’s no reason to resort to violence, especially with guns — in this instance, over a door being pushed into someone else. It could have been a simple mistake. But again, it’s not worth resorting to gun violence to solve your problems,” said Weilhammer.

If you have any information, be sure call to IMPD or Crimestoppers.