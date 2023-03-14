Legendary Movie Critic Leonard Maltin, “Mr. Movie Guide” Talks Oscars & Upcoming Summer Blockbusters

Hammer and Nigel had the privilege of speaking to Mr. Movie Guide, Leonard Maltin!

Fresh off this Sunday’s Academy Awards, “Mr. Movie Guide” Leonard Maltin joins to discuss the ceremony’s highlights and lowlights.

Leonard also looks ahead to some of this summer’s most anticipated summer movie blockbusters, including “The Flash” starring Ben Affleck with Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, Tom Cruise back for “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One”, Martin Scorsese’s “Roosevelt”, and “The Equalizer 3” starring Denzel Washington.

