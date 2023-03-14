Legendary Movie Critic Leonard Maltin, “Mr. Movie Guide” Talks Oscars & Upcoming Summer Blockbusters

Hammer and Nigel had the privilege of speaking to Mr. Movie Guide, Leonard Maltin!
Fresh off this Sunday’s Academy Awards, “Mr. Movie Guide” Leonard Maltin joins to discuss the ceremony’s highlights and lowlights.
Leonard also looks ahead to some of this summer’s most anticipated summer movie blockbusters, including “The Flash” starring Ben Affleck with Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, Tom Cruise back for “Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One”, Martin Scorsese’s “Roosevelt”, and “The Equalizer 3” starring Denzel Washington.
Be sure to check out Maltin’s weekly podcast with his daughter Jessie where they chat about all things movies and the people behind them, “Maltin on Movies.” You can also check out their Sunday evening live streams at 5pm/2pm PT on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.
Listen to our full interview with Leonard Maltin here:
