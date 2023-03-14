Bill Advanced to Block Russia and China from Buying Land

A bill proposed by Senator Justin Bush has moved quickly through a House committee Monday preventing Russia or China from buying land near a military base.
Tony Katz only sees one issue with the bill. The bill does not allow Russia, China, Iran or North Korean citizens, businesses or agencies from purchasing land adjacent to military facilities.
Unless…
It is approved by the governor’s security council. That is one of the major issues with the bill. It raises questions of “What if the governor makes the wrong decision?”
Also, why are we allowing these countries to own land here anyway? American land should be owned by Americans and no one else.
Tony Katz has more to say on the subject.
