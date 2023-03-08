Adopt a Dog, See “John Wick: Chapter 4”

INDIANAPOLIS — Maybe you have been considering a new pet, or maybe you just really want to visit a movie theater. Well, the IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum has a solution for both of these needs.

The theater is joining forces with Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) to host a special event on March 25th. As you enter the theater to catch “John Wick: Chapter 4,” you will also see adoptable dogs looking for a permanent home.

You can fill out an adoption application early if you would like to be prepared, or you can wait until you’ve met your perfect match. And, you can still support IACS even if you do not adopt a furry friend, as the organization is in need of donations.

Items such as canned dog and cat food, laundry detergent, bleach, peanut butter, squeeze cheese, and catnip are all needed. If you bring in one of these items between March 23rd and 30th, the theater will give you a small popcorn as a token of appreciation.

If you would like to attend the special event on March 25th, head to the State Museum’s IMAX at 2 p.m. There will also be a screening of “Superpower Dogs 3D” from 12:30 to 1:30, if you and your family would like to attend.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services

2600 South Harding Street, Indianapolis

317-327-1397

Walk-Up Adoptions: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Sunday, or 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday