Listen Live
HomeTony Katz

William Jacobson Discusses Fighting the Bigotry of Equity

Cornell law professor William Jacobson joins Tony Katz to discuss his new site, EqualProtect.org.The site, which serves as the hub for the Equal Protection Project, focuses on exposing the racially and other discriminatory practices in school systems across America that are executed under the guise of “equity” and “diversity.”

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News
Close