They Just Never Quit – State Police Talk New Phone Scam

STATEWIDE — Scam callers just never give up. They want your money and your personal information, and they’ll do anything to get it.

Some Hoosiers have reported getting phone calls from someone claiming to be Indiana State Police, using the phone number 317-232-8248. The scammer will tell you that you are wanted in Texas, and unless you give up your identification, bank information, or some other form of private information, you’ll be arrested.

That’s a bunch of nonsense, says Sergeant Ron Galaviz with Indiana State Police.

“The Indiana State Police never makes phone calls to people for any type of business like that where we would be asking, let alone demanding, any kind of payment in lieu of arrest,” says Sgt. Galaviz.

He says it might not make sense at first – Indiana State Police informing you that you’re wanted in Texas of all places. However, Sgt. Galaviz says scammers can be tricky.

“They’re certainly persuasive, convincing, obviously they’re technically savvy,” says Galaviz, “when somebody with an official sounding voice using official sound terminology, you know, for somebody that’s unsuspecting, it can seem real at first.”

Here’s what you never want to give away to a scammer: personal information such as date of birth, social security number, or bank/credit card numbers. Some scammers may even try to convince you to buy gift cards, but never fall for it.

“It’s certainly fair to be very pessimistic, and inquisitive, and ask questions. Quite honestly, if you don’t like where the conversations going, you don’t have to continue it, and we would like that to be reported to us.”