Police: Armed Person Reported On Indiana University Campus, Suspect Detained

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–A person was detained Monday night by Indiana University Police.
Just before 10, people on the Bloomington campus were told to take shelter and lock their doors because they were told an armed person was seen around 3rd street and Faculty Avenue.
At 10:09, IUPD said officers in the area of 3rd street searching for a white man wearing a dark hoodie and that he was carrying a “large object.”
At 10:20, IUPD said the “suspect was detained” and that it was okay for people to resume normal operations.
They didn’t say what weapon the man was carrying. No one was hurt.
IUPD-Bloomington on Twitter: “IU Bloomington Alert! Armed subject reported near 3rd St. & Faculty Ave. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions. Update to follow.” / Twitter
