Hammer & Nigel Records Presents: The Wokey Pokey

Wokeism is at an all-time high these days. Every day, it seems, the extreme left is finding something new to shame and point fingers about.

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em!

Here at Hammer and Nigel Records, we’ve got a new song that’s fun for the whole family! Coming to a roller-skating rink near you, it’s the Wokey Pokey.

♬ ♬ “You bring your woke buddies in, you push others away. You learn gender studies, but you can’t earn any pay… you do the Wokey Pokey thinking you are so profound… that’s what it’s all about!” ♬ ♬