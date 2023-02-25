Vermillion County Deputy and Suspect Shot During Police Pursuit

VERMILLION, CO., Ind. — A sheriff’s deputy in Vermillion County, Indiana, was shot while assisting in a police pursuit. Fortunately, the deputy is currently recovering in the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect in the shooting was also shot and is receiving medical attention.

The incident began in Danville, Illinois, when authorities started pursuing a suspect wanted for attempted murder. The chase continued into Indiana, where local law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit. The suspect’s car eventually stopped in the area of State Road 71 and County Road 700 South.

After the car came to a stop, a male suspect exited the vehicle and began firing at the deputies, striking Deputy Joey Wilson, who has been with the department for five years. Officers on the scene quickly applied a tourniquet to Wilson, and he was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Saturday.

The suspect fled the scene and ran onto nearby farm property. He entered a barn, started a farm truck, and drove it through the barn door. Officers from multiple agencies quickly converged on the truck and shot the suspect.

The suspect received immediate medical attention and was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, Indiana. He was later taken by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.