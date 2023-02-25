Neighborhood “Grandma” Puts Teen In Hospital For Trying To Hijack Her Car

Don’t mess with grandma!

A woman known as “grandma” to her neighbors helped put a young man in the hospital after he attempted to hijack her car.

Grandma says she was leaving her home in Washington D.C to go to chemotherapy when a 15-year-old boy entered her car. The young man demanded her car keys, even threatening her with a gun. What the boy didn’t realize was her community has her back at ALL times.

The brave woman told WJLA she didn’t hesitate to pushback on the teenagers demands.

“I said, ‘baby, you better shoot me, because you’re not taking my car.”

Grandma attempted to pull the boy out of her car until the calvary arrived. Several neighbors were quick to help, some assisting her and others running after the suspect.

Police said the teenager had to be transported to a hospital for the injuries “incurred by the victim’s family members.” It was later found that the boy’s gun was fake.

While grandma could’ve handled that boy herself, she sure was glad her community came to her defense.

“And they said it’s a wonder he wasn’t dead. On 22nd Street? He must didn’t know where he was.”

Damn straight, Grandma!