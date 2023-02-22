FW Woman Killed From Man at Her Door

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A woman was killed from a shooting in Fort Wayne Wednesday morning.
FWPD say the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Bunt Drive around 11:30 a.m. Multiple people called in to police that they heard gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with gunshot injuries and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police say that a man first came to the home, when the woman opened the door for the man he shot her and ran away.
The woman’s husband was there during the shooting, but was not injured.
Officers searched the area and used a K-9, but couldn’t find the suspect. While Fort Wayne Police continue to investigate, they urge anyone with information to call in.
