IMPD: Three-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot Himself on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS--A three-year-old boy in Indianapolis accidentally shot himself Friday morning. He is alive but injured.

IMPD says the incident happened on the south side on Blankenship Drive. That’s in a neighborhood near West Southport Road and South Harding Street.

They believe the boy was shot in the hand but is “awake and breathing.” He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Police arrived there around 8:30. At about 11 am, they confirmed that the boy was three years old.

Detectives say they are still investigating the case. They are trying to figure out who owns the gun and how the boy got a hold of it. If you have any information, be sure to call IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS).