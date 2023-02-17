One Hoosier Planned Parenthood Offering New Service

HAMMOND, Ind. — One Planned Parenthood in Indiana is offering a new birth-control service.

You may imagine that Planned Parenthood only cares for patients capable of bearing children, but this is not true. The Hammond Health Center has announced that it is joining other clinics across the country in offering vasectomies.

WANE 15 reports that certain other Indiana clinics will likely provide the procedure at some point this year. The Hammond Health Center is just the first Hoosier Planned Parenthood to do so.

Greater access to birth control, abortions, and more have long been highly debated topics, especially since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

If you need to visit the Health Center, head to 7131 Indianapolis Boulevard. Learn more about the clinic here.