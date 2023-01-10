ISP: Shot Fired in Putnam County Chase with Child in Car

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Greencastle was arrested for taking police on a chase, firing a gun at them, then getting into a standoff with Indiana State Police.

ISP says that Monday night in Putnam County, a trooper tried to pull over a car for a broken head light, but that vehicle instead sped up to start a chase.

The chase went through US 40 onto Zinc Mill Road. Then, the suspect pulled out a handgun to shoot at police, but only struck the trooper’s car.

The chase went into the Woods Edge subdivision of Greencastle, where the car stopped. A man who drove ran out of the car, yelling “there is a child in the car.” That child jumped out to go to the Trooper.

ISP Sergeant Matt Ames said that the child was safe and immediately taken into custody by a family member. The trooper then continued the chase as the man ran into a home to barricade himself with a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, inside as well.

Police identified the man as 44-year-old Darell Goff. State Police negotiators spoke to Goff and helped get the woman released safely.

Around 11:40 that night, a SWAT team used non-lethal tactics to get Goff to surrender. He was taken into custody without him, or anyone else, being hurt.

Goff was taken to the county jail and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Pointing a Firearm, Resisting Law Enforcement, Neglect of a Dependent, and Criminal Recklessness.