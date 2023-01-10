Classified Documents from Biden’s Vice Presidency Found in Office

On Monday night, The Justice Department revealed that classified documents from President Joe Biden’s vice presidency were discovered at the Penn Biden Center back in November.

According to Biden’s attorneys, the documents were found after they planned to vacate the office space, and the National Archives soon took possession of them on Nov. 3. Special counsel to the White House Richard Saubel has since said that the president is cooperating with The Justice Department over reviewing the matter.

GOP lawmakers are now demanding that Biden be subject to the same legal standards that were applied to former President Donald Trump after classified documents were found at his Mar-A-Lago resort after he had left the White House in 2021. At the time, Biden called out Trump as “totally irresponsible” and questioned how this could happen in the U.S.

“How anyone could be that irresponsible? And I thought what data was in there that would maybe compromise sources and methods?” Biden told 60 Minutes.

Several Republicans have commented on the discovery of the classified documents at Biden’s think tank since it was revealed on Monday. Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. told reporters Monday night that the handling of Biden’s documents displays a “two-tier” justice system in contrast with the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in Florida last year. He said his committee would be investigating the matter.

Texas Representative Ronny Jackson also commented on the case by accusing Biden of holding a double standard.

“Biden knew for YEARS that he’s been storing HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents in his personal office. He KNEW it when FBI agents were raiding Mar-a-Lago, and he KNEW it when he appointed a partisan special counsel. HE KNEW THE WHOLE TIME BUT STILL HAD HIS DOJ GOONS PERSECUTE TRUMP!!”