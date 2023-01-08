Carmel Student Who Crashed Into Apartment Building Dies

CARMEL, Ind.–A 16-year-old student at Carmel High School died Sunday morning. Police say he crashed his car into an apartment building on Main Street in Carmel Friday morning.

Carmel Police identified the driver as Michael Jent, a junior at Carmel High School who was also on the swim team. Jent was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Friday but was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Jent crashed a car around 5:15 a.m. at the Olivia on Main apartments. That is in the 1100 block of West Main Street, just east of Old Meridian Street.

“It appears a vehicle was traveling east on Main Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the building. The impact caused substantial damage to both the vehicle and building,” said Carmel Police in a press release issued Friday.

Police say Jent was the only person in the car.

“CHS is also encouraging any students who may be struggling at home to dial 988 to access a 24-hour hotline to talk to a live counselor,” said Carmel Police.