Officers Help Save an Infant

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office helped save a baby’s life on New Year’s Day.

A father asked a Sheriff’s Office deputy for help Sunday. His baby girl was struggling to breathe, and her mother was trying to manually make sure she was getting air.

The infant was in the back seat of a car, and the deputy believed that her trachea tube and oxygen tank were not functioning properly. Additional officers from the Reserve Division came to assist and helped ventilate the girl until Indy’s Emergency Medical Services arrived.

She survived and was taken to Riley Hospital. An update on her status has not been provided.