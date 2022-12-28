Listen Live
Wizard of Oz Hourglass Sells for $495,000 at Auction

An hourglass that was used in the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” sold for nearly half a million dollars at an auction.

Heritage Auctions describes the hourglass as being “the most recognizable signature prop from the film,” noting that it was used in the scene in which the witch tells Dorothy: “You see that? That’s how much longer you’ve got to be alive! And it isn’t long my pretty! It isn’t long! I can’t wait forever to get those shoes!”

After making its debut in “The Wizard of Oz”, the same hourglass appeared in other films such as “Babes on Broadway” (1941), “Diane” (1956) and “7 Faces of Dr. Lao” (1964). The prop has also appeared in several museums across the country over the years.

There is no word on who bought it.

