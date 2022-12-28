More Calls For Resignation Of Purdue-Northwest Chancellor

HAMMOND, Ind. — There are more demands for the resignation of Purdue-Northwest chancellor Thomas Keon.

It’s because of an Asian language impersonation he made during the school’s winter commencement earlier this month. Keon has already apologized for the remark that many are calling racist and that apology was even accepted by Purdue’s board of trustees but also formally reprimanded.

But now the National Asian Pacific Islander Women’s Forum of Indiana and the Asian American Alliance say the reprimand is not enough. They are demanding Keon resign calling his actions a “catalyst to expose Asian-focused hate and racism.”

Rupal Thanawala, president of the Asian American Alliance, told WISH-TV, “So, they had to take some action. However, they really did almost sweep it under the rug. I would say this is not really a resolution.”

The Purdue-Northwest Faculty Senate has also called for Keon to step down.