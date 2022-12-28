HIM by HER Announces School Closure, 200 Students in Need of New School

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis educational foundation has announced a closure, forcing hundreds of students to find a new school.

HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday its charter school will by January 20th, 2023, due to a lack of high enrollment numbers. The school, which currently resides at the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street, has 200 students. The HIM by HER Foundation middle school closed in 2009.

The school closure means parents will have to find a new school for their kids as soon as possible. HIM by HER will attempt to help by holding enrollment fairs January 6th and 14th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school.