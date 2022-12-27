Fire Destroys Home, Kills 4 Dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department says that a fire has destroyed a home on Calhoun street Tuesday morning. The house was in a neighborhood south of Fountain Square by I-60 and E. Raymond Street.

Firefighters arrived to the home around 9:00a.m., and say that the fire was particularly hard to put out due to renovations, rooflines, and structural integrity issues.

Soon after fighting the blaze, the firefighters were ordered to pull back after a wall inside the house collapsed.

A husband and wife who lived there were able to get out with minor injuries. However, four of their dogs died from the fire with one dog is missing after the incident.

IFD says they were not able to find a cause for the fire, due to the damages the fire caused. The man and woman did say that the their home had not had heat for a years, so they were using space heaters to keep warm.