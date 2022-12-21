A Dozen Men Arrested in Drug Dealing Operation

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal police and IMPD officers arrested 12 people for running a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking organization, seizing over 400 pounds of meth.

Court documents say that starting last year, those 12 people were dealing meth in Indianapolis. They say that one person, Erick Romero, managed the delivery of the drugs from other states to Indianapolis so others in the organization could deal them.

To help with the drug distribution Romero and another man, Julian Islas-Lozada, used code words and stash houses like an apartment on the north side of Indianapolis in Nora.

Police believe some of the people arrested went to Nebraska to get the drugs, which were being smuggled through a train car.

December 13th, DEA agents and local police officers went to seven different homes in Indianapolis to arrest ten people involved. At the same time, police also arrested on man involved in West Grove, Pennsylvania.

Over the course of the investigation, out of all the drugs found police seized 408 pounds of meth and 8 kilogrmas of fentanyl. Alongside the drugs, police also found 28 guns – several were semi-automatic rifles – with almost $33,000 and 12 vehicles including trailers, ATVs, and a dirt bike.

Each of the men arrested face various charges related to dealing and possessing meth and fentanyl, but one, Jose Ponciano-Felix, faces a charge related to having a firearm while dealing drugs.

The names of the twelve people arrested are:

Erick Romero

Julian Islas-Lozada

Alexander Franco-Lopez

Kevin Josue Patino-Romer

Junior Castillo

Eduardo Perez-Martinez

Jesus Alberto Casillas-Martinez

Zachary Polk

Matthew Wright

Richard Moore

Eduardo Abel Torres De Leon

Jose Ponciano-Felix