Judge Orders Everyone Involved in Delphi Case Quiet, at Least Temporarily

DELPHI, Ind.–Police, attorneys and family members will have to be quiet about the Delphi case. Judge Fran Gull issued a temporary gag order Friday morning, following a three-page statement from Richard Allen’s attorneys pontificating about the actions of police and the prosecution and proclaiming their client’s innocence.

The pair of lawyers called the evidence in the probable cause affidavit made public earlier this week “flimsy” and took issue with statements from Prosecutor Nick McLeland that another party may be involved in the murder. The affidavit did not point to anyone but Allen.

They also said their client had never been arrested before Oct. 28, and that he was “confused” by the charges.

Gull will have an opportunity to make the gag order permanent during a hearing scheduled for Jan. 13.

In that same hearing the judge is also expected to hear arguments about why Allen’s attorneys want the trial moved from Carroll County. They claim that their client might get a more fair trial, somewhat more free of prejudice, were it moved at least 150 miles away from the scene of the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.