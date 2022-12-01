Responding to “Clerical Error” Claims

INDIANAPOLIS — Some have been saying it was a “clerical error,” and now the FBI is responding.

You might have heard reports that tracking down a suspect in the Delphi case was delayed due to a “clerical error.” FBI Indianapolis issued a response to those claims Thursday.

The statement says:

As stated in the past this is a complex multi-agency investigation. The implication that an alleged clerical error by an FBI employee caused years of delay in identifying this defendant is misleading. Our review of the matter shows FBI employees correctly followed established procedures.

Continue following WIBC for updates on the Delphi murders investigation.