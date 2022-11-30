Police: IMPD Officer Fires Gun at Suspected Drunk Driver Who Damaged Patrol Car

INDIANAPOLIS–A gun was fired by an IMPD officer, there was a chase, and a woman was arrested in Indianapolis late Tuesday night on the east side.

Just after 11:30, the officer attempted to conduct a DUI traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Emerson Avenue. It was a brown pickup truck being driven by a woman. Police say that woman has a warrant for her arrest in Delaware County. She took off when the officer approached the truck. The truck had been reported stolen several minutes prior to the attempted traffic stop.

Police pursed her and the truck came to a stop on North Bancroft Street in an alley, which is about two miles away from the Washington Street and North Emerson Avenue intersection. Then she put the truck in reverse and rammed it into the officer’s car, which caused significant damage. The officer told the woman to get out, but she ran away instead.

“At some point, the IMPD officer discharged their firearm,” said IMPD in a statement Wednesday morning.

Even though the officer fired his gun, no one was hit with gunfire. The officer eventually used a taser to subdue the woman and arrest her. Both the officer and the woman were taken to hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is in charge of the criminal investigation into the shots fired incident. IMPD Internal Affairs is also investigating.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The officer’s body camera was on at the time of the shooting.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will hold a mandatory hearing, as it does in any case of attempted use of deadly force by an officer. The hearing will take place after the conclusion of the criminal investigation.