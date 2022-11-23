McCarthy Demands DHS Secretary Mayorkas Resignation

Kevin McCarthy has demanded the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for the lack of leadership in securing the southern border.

The House Minority Leader visited the southern border Tuesday to acknowledge the ongoing issues of migrants crossing the border. McCarthy made a statement that if Mayorkas doesn’t resign, the Republican Party will investigate “every action” to impeach the Homeland Security Secretary.

“Our country may never recover from Secretary Mayorkas’ dereliction of duty. This is why today I am calling on the secretary to resign. If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure. And we will determine whether we can begin an impeachment inquiry.”

The DHS say while there is an unprecedented number of noncitizens entering the country, the border has remained secure.

Tony Katz agrees that change needs to happen at the border, but McCarthy needs to have a plan besides just removing Mayorkas from his position.

“If you don’t show you have a plan then your just a guy…talking to the wind. It’s important to have a plan, and he needs to put one in place.”

A spokesperson for DHS said Mayorkas has no plans of resigning.