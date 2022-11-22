Civil Suit Progresses As It’s Been Six Years Since Fatal Flora Fire

FLORA, Ind. — A civil case is moving forward in Carroll County as the mother of four young girls who died in an arson back in November 2016 is suing her landlords as she seeks some form of justice for her daughters’ deaths.

Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Konnie Welch, 5, all died in the fire that investigators say was intentionally set. But, those investigators have also not been able to pinpoint who is responsible for the fire. No arrests have been made.

The mother, Gaylin Rose, claims her landlords are partially responsible because there because they did not have the required working smoke detectors in the house.

“Indiana law requires that smoke detectors be installed outside of each bedroom, and they be working,” said Faith Alverez, Rose’s attorney, on WISH-TV. “Well, when Gaylin rented this apartment there weren’t any.”

In a complaint filed in U.S. district court, they claim at least one smoke detector was found on the property without batteries in it.

Birch Tree Holdings and two landlords, Joshua Ayres and Troy Helderman, are all listed as defendants. They brought in an expert fire witness in the case who has testified that “it cannot be reliably concluded that Ms. Rose would have had sufficient time to wake herself and her children and safely egress from the structure in an intentionally set fire scenario even with a functional smoke alarm in the kitchen or living room.”

“What we’re looking for with the civil case is justice and accountability for these four children and for Gaylin Rose who nearly lost her life as well,” Alverez said.

Sgt. Jeremy Piers, a spokesman for Indiana State Police, said of the case, “We continue to actively investigate it. We put all available resources toward any tips and leads that come in.”