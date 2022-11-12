Woman Dies at Franklin Home

FRANKLIN — Police found a woman dead at a home in Franklin Saturday afternoon and now, someone has been arrested.

A man called the Franklin Police Department and reported a suicide attempt. By the time officers got to Woodfield Boulevard, the woman was dead.

Police are now investigating the “suspicious” incident.

Officers questioned Johnathan Baker, the man who made the call, Saturday afternoon. Baker was later arrested for illegally having guns and violating his probation.

The woman has been identified as Jennifer Lewis. Her autopsy is set for Monday.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or 1-800-273-8255.