Listen Live
HomeLocal News

Officer Shoots Man in Harrison County

LACONIA — An effort to arrest a man Friday afternoon led to the suspect getting shot by police.

A Harrison County Deputy was trying to arrest 28-year-old Michael Kerns, who was wanted in Kentucky and Indiana.  However, when the deputy tried to arrest the man, investigators think Kerns ultimately picked up a shotgun and raised it at the deputy.

The officer shot Kerns in the shoulder.  Police say the man was later taken to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police are now investigating.  During this time, the deputy who shot Kerns will be on paid administrative leave.

Local News - Crime , Sentiment - Concern , Sentiment - Informed , Sentiment - Shocked , Topic - Local News

Close