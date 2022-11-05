Officer Shoots Man in Harrison County

LACONIA — An effort to arrest a man Friday afternoon led to the suspect getting shot by police.

A Harrison County Deputy was trying to arrest 28-year-old Michael Kerns, who was wanted in Kentucky and Indiana. However, when the deputy tried to arrest the man, investigators think Kerns ultimately picked up a shotgun and raised it at the deputy.

The officer shot Kerns in the shoulder. Police say the man was later taken to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police are now investigating. During this time, the deputy who shot Kerns will be on paid administrative leave.