One Person Killed from Shooting at Irvington Apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed at Irvington Arms Apartments Tuesday morning.

Police arrived Tuesday morning around 6:00 to a call of shots fired on 5345 E. Washington Street. There, they found a man unresponsive in the hallway.

Indianapolis EMS arrived to treat the man for gunshot wounds, but pronounced him dead at the scene.

A SWAT team was called to sweep the building. Students were arriving for classes at the school across the street, Our Lady of Lourdes. The school was put on lockdown for a brief period of time while the SWAT team was active.

That team quickly found no threat in the apartment building and did not believe there to be a threat to the public, so they lifted the lockdown.

IMPD has not announced an arrest in the investigation yet or revealed any details on a suspect. They ask anyone with information to speak up and call either IMPD or Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.