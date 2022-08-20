Marion Man Shot and Killed Near Ball State University

UPDATE: Police say they have found and arrested the man they believe shot and killed Johnson. They arrested 21-year-old Malek S. Williams. He was arrested late Saturday afternoon.
Williams is preliminarily charged with murder.
MUNCIE, Ind.—A 19-year-old man from Marion was killed in a shooting early Saturday not far from Ball State University.
At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street.
Muncie police say Que’ Aundre Johnson, 19, from was found with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital and later died.
Investigators say Johnson is not a student at Ball State University.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.
-
Famous Lafayette Restaurant Will Stay Closed Friday
-
Anne Hathaway is the New Republican Party Leader in Indiana
-
Harvest Nights Coming Back to Newfields
-
School District Requires Adult Supervision at Sporting Events
-
Indiana has the #1 most miserable city in America, according to census data
-
Do the police have a license to kill anyone who is holding a gun?
-
A Night With WIBC Presented By Relay Indiana! ** SOLD OUT**
-
Automotive Parts Supplier in Northeastern Indiana to Close