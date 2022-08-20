Marion Man Shot and Killed Near Ball State University

UPDATE: Police say they have found and arrested the man they believe shot and killed Johnson. They arrested 21-year-old Malek S. Williams. He was arrested late Saturday afternoon.

Williams is preliminarily charged with murder.

MUNCIE, Ind.—A 19-year-old man from Marion was killed in a shooting early Saturday not far from Ball State University.

At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street.

Muncie police say Que’ Aundre Johnson, 19, from was found with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital and later died.

Investigators say Johnson is not a student at Ball State University.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.