Report: 1 Million Voters Have Switched To GOP In The Last Year

Oh, glorious day in these grand United States of America! Despite the universal human misery not seen on a scale this gargantuan since the Carter administration, there is good news on the horizon.

Brace Yourselves, Beloved Ones: According to the Associated Press, more than 1 million U.S. voters have switched to the Republican Party over the last year.

Yep. Biden did that.

Rejoice, I say to you. REJOICE!

The Cause: Republicans are getting a boost in medium and large cities from voters who supported President Joe Biden in 2020 and now hate themselves for it. Their main gripe with Grandpa Joe: inflation.

The Rub: Over the same timeframe, roughly 630,000 voters became Democrats.

Hey, some people love misery. As the prolific poet John Mellencamp once said, “Hurts So Good.”

Analysts predict Republicans stand to make large gains in Congress and state governments across the country in November.

This all sounds like mostly good news, but it’s not as though Republicans have been governing as staunch conservatives – especially on the state and local level. Many, like Kendall and Casey’s Rob Kendall, are opting to vote for Libertarians this November.

