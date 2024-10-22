What Must Change From First Colts/Texans Matchup?

INDIANAPOLIS – In a weird scheduling oddity, the Colts and Texans will have their second and final meeting of the season before Halloween. Week 8 brings the Colts and Texans meeting again, this time in Houston, after the two met in the season opener. It was a 29-27 victory for the Houston Texans in Week 1. That result, and subsequent games after, means with a Colts win on Sunday, they would actually have the same 5-3 record as the Texans (Houston would have the early head-to-head tiebreaker though due to divisional record). In a weird scheduling oddity, the Colts and Texans will have their second and final meeting of the season before Halloween. Week 8 brings the Colts and Texans meeting again, this time in Houston, after the two met in the season opener. It was a 29-27 victory for the Houston Texans in Week 1. That result, and subsequent games after, means with a Colts win on Sunday, they would actually have the same 5-3 record as the Texans (Houston would have the early head-to-head tiebreaker though due to divisional record).What are some takeaways from this team meeting back in Week 1 as we look ahead to Sunday?

1. Run Game Anomaly Joe Mixon ran all over the Colts in Week 1. And Jonathan Taylor hardly made a dent into the Houston defense. Mixon had his most rushing yards (30 carries for 159 yards) in 3 years. What was most damning, was Mixon's best quarter of the game was in the final period, when everyone knew the run game focus would be there as the Texans tried to preserve their lead. On the other sideline, Taylor had just 48 rushing yards on 16 carries (3.0 yards per carry). The Colts put much of their run-game issues from Week 1 on defending the pass first, and not having as much focus on Mixon. How will that impact Sunday's rematch? Mixon had a big game last week, while Taylor's status remains up in the air after missing the last 3 weeks.

2. Hit More Singles That opener will largely be remembered by Colts fans for the big passing plays from Anthony Richardson. The insane 60-yard touchdown throw to Alec Pierce as one of the most impressive throws you'll ever see. And then in the 4th quarter, with the Colts down multiple scores it was a Richardson frozen rope to Ashton Dulin for a 54-yard catch and run. And another home run ball to Pierce for 57 yards. Outside of those plays though, Richardson was 6-of-16, finishing the day completing just 47 percent of his passes. The inability to hit more singles was a big reason why the Colts had a scoring lull until those late-game fireworks.

3. Wide Receiver Changes On paper, perhaps the biggest advantage from Week 1 for the Colts is the fact they have Josh Downs this time around and the Texans won't have Nico Collins. Frankly, Collins has been a Colts killer over the last two years so his stay on injured reserve due to a recent hamstring injury is a huge advantage for the Colts. Without Collins, C.J. Stroud had one of his poorest games as a pro last week in the loss to Green Bay. The presence of Downs wasn't there in the opener, but his return has led to many thinking he might be this team's best player so far in 2024. Although, Downs wasn't targeted in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. Now, the health/availability of Jonathan Taylor and DeForest Buckner will be big for Sunday. Former Colt defensive lineman Denico Autry is back from his 6-game suspension, which should help offset the recent suspension of Mario Edwards for Houston. The Texans were without a pair of linebacker starters and secondary starters last week.

4. Rush AND COVER C.J. Stroud having a season-high in efficiency against the Colts is not too much of a surprise. What is a surprise when acknowledging that aspect from Week 1 is the fact that the Colts actually got after Stroud with a pass rush which otherwise has been very quiet. The Colts sacked Stroud 4 times and hit him 10 times on 34 pass attempts. Yet, despite that, the Colts only got their hands on 1 of Stroud's 34 pass attempts. That's why he finished the afternoon with season-highs in 75% completion and a passer rating of 115.9. The Colts did the rushing part in Week 1, but didn't sniff the cover part of things.