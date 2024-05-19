Listen Live
Sports

Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow

Published on May 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason - Falcons at Dolphins

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


NFL Cheerleaders have to follow some unusual or unconventional rules.

Rules that dictate various aspects of a their life, from appearance to behavior both on and off the field.

Some cheerleaders may enjoy the standard they are held to but others may seem that it could be asking too much.

Go ahead and ask yourself, do you think the rules listed below are crazy to have a NFL Cheerleader follow?

RELATED | Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft

This list found on thelist.com.

 

The post Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. NFL cheerleaders must look polished at all times

NFL cheerleaders must look polished at all times Source:Getty

2. They must maintain an ”ideal weight”

They must maintain an ''ideal weight'' Source:Getty

3. NFL cheerleaders pay for their own uniforms

NFL cheerleaders pay for their own uniforms Source:Getty

4. They must hide tattoos and body piercings

They must hide tattoos and body piercings Source:Getty

5. They must be careful about what they post on social media

They must be careful about what they post on social media Source:Getty

6. NFL cheerleaders aren’t allowed to interact with players

NFL cheerleaders aren't allowed to interact with players Source:Getty

7. The NFL says no to underwear, yes to gum chewing

The NFL says no to underwear, yes to gum chewing Source:Getty

8. They’re forbidden from expressing their opinions

They're forbidden from expressing their opinions Source:Getty

9. They must follow oddly specific rules when eating

They must follow oddly specific rules when eating Source:Getty

10. Calendar shoots are non-negotiable

Calendar shoots are non-negotiable Source:Getty

11. They can be fined for breaking the rules

They can be fined for breaking the rules Source:Getty
Trending
Shooting on Indy' Southeast Side
Ryan Hedrick

Man Shot at Busy Fountain Square Intersection

Helicopter Carrying Iran President Reportedly Crashes Near Azerbaijan
24/7 News Source

UPDATE: Iranian President Killed in Crash

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven 3 items
John Herrick

Pacers Set Records, Dominate Knicks to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close