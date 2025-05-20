Listen Live
Close
Sports

Top Myths About the Indy 500

Published on May 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

cars on the track at IMS

Source: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 26: Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet races Alexander Rossi of the United States, driver of the #27 NAPA Auto Parts Andretti Autosport Honda during the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most iconic events in motorsports, steeped in tradition and pageantry.

But with over a century of history, it’s also picked up plenty of myths and misconceptions along the way.

Let’s set the record straight on some of the most common ones.

1. The Indy 500 Is Held on Memorial Day

It’s a common assumption that the Indy 500 takes place on Memorial Day itself.

In reality, the race is held on the Sunday before Memorial Day, not the Monday holiday.

It’s part of the long weekend celebrations, but never actually on Memorial Day.

2. The Indy 500 Is a NASCAR Race

This is one of the most frequent mix-ups.

The Indy 500 is part of the IndyCar Series, which features open-wheel, single-seat cars—very different from the stock cars used in NASCAR.

While both are beloved by race fans, they are completely different styles of racing.

3. The Milk Tradition Was Random

Every year, the winner of the Indy 500 drinks milk in Victory Lane.

Related Stories

Some believe this quirky tradition started just for fun, but it actually began in 1936, when three-time winner Louis Meyer requested buttermilk after his victory.

A milk industry executive saw a photo of it and turned it into a sponsored tradition that’s now a defining image of the race.

4. The Race Takes Place in Indianapolis

While the name implies it’s in the city proper, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is actually located in a town called Speedway, Indiana.

It’s a small community completely surrounded by Indianapolis but is technically its own municipality.

5. Winners Get to Keep the Borg-Warner Trophy

The Borg-Warner Trophy, with its iconic faces of past champions, is one of the most famous trophies in sports.

But the winner doesn’t take it home.

Instead, they receive a smaller version, affectionately called the “Baby Borg,” while the real trophy remains on display at the Speedway.

6. “Back Home Again in Indiana” Is the National Anthem

Many fans associate “Back Home Again in Indiana” with the pre-race ceremonies, but it’s not the national anthem.

It’s a separate tradition, performed before the national anthem, as a tribute to the state and the deep local pride tied to the event.

Top Myths About the Indy 500 was originally published on b1057.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close