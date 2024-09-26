Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/26/24: Congress to pass another CR, Suge Knight Turns On P Diddy, Rate Cuts and Home Sales, Ruhle Has Hard Time Defending Kamala

Published on September 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Congress to pass another CR (without the SAVE Act)

2. Now Suge is going after Sean Combs

Now Suge is going after Sean Combs – https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/suge-knight-claims-diddy-participated-in-abuse-assault-with-higher-ups/

3. Rate Cuts Spur Refinancing, but not home buying as prices remain high

4. Even Ruhle has a hard time defending Kamala

