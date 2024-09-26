Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/26/24: Congress to pass another CR, Suge Knight Turns On P Diddy, Rate Cuts and Home Sales, Ruhle Has Hard Time Defending Kamala
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Congress to pass another CR (without the SAVE Act)
2. Now Suge is going after Sean Combs
Now Suge is going after Sean Combs – https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/suge-knight-claims-diddy-participated-in-abuse-assault-with-higher-ups/
3. Rate Cuts Spur Refinancing, but not home buying as prices remain high
4. Even Ruhle has a hard time defending Kamala
More from WIBC 93.1 FM