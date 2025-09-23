Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/23/25: Kamala Harris defends her decision to not pick Pete Buttigieg as her running mate (because he’s gay). Google pulls out of Franklin Township with its data center. Tony not inspired by Mike Braun’s economic leadership. Leftist baristas at Starbucks

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
1. Kamala Harris defends her decision to not pick Pete Buttigieg as her running mate
2. Google pulls out of Franklin Township with its data center
Indianapolis City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart joins to discuss.
3. Tony not inspired by Mike Braun’s economic leadershipSource:WISH-TV
4. Leftist baristas at Starbucks
