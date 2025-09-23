Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/23/25: Kamala Harris defends her decision to not pick Pete Buttigieg as her running mate (because he’s gay). Google pulls out of Franklin Township with its data center. Tony not inspired by Mike Braun’s economic leadership. Leftist baristas at Starbucks

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Kamala Harris defends her decision to not pick Pete Buttigieg as her running mate 2. Google pulls out of Franklin Township with its data center Indianapolis City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart joins to discuss. 3. Tony not inspired by Mike Braun’s economic leadership Source:WISH-TV 4. Leftist baristas at Starbucks