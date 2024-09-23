Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/23/24: JD Vance, General Motors Fort Wayne, Unemployment up again in Indiana, Rolex, Pickleball

Published on September 23, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. JD Vance bringing the conversation back to immigration into our country

Source: Getty

2. Indiana unemployment rate rises for sixth straight month to reach 4.2%

Source: Getty

Indiana unemployment rate rises for sixth straight month to reach 4.2% (nwitimes.com)

3. Trying to understand the Rolex market when other high end brands are under pressure

Source: Getty

The Rolex Day-Date 36 Is Skyrocketing in Value—Here’s Why (robbreport.com)

4. Who wants to see Matt Bair doing some Pickleball?

Source: n/a

