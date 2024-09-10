Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/10/24: Tonight’s Debate Night, Unfinished Speedway Hotel, Tim Walz 401k, Bar Will Be Set Low For Kamala Tonight

Published on September 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Tonight's Debate Night

Tonight's Debate Night
Source: Getty

2. Since September 2019, the unfinished hotel across from the main gate at IMS has gathered rust and made weary many of Speedway’s residents.

3. Tim Walz took a $135,000 early withdrawal from a retirement account

Tim Walz took a $135,000 early withdrawal from a retirement account
Source: Getty

Tim Walz took a $135,000 early withdrawal from a retirement account—that’s generally a ‘lose-lose situation,’ says CFP (msn.com)

4. Bar will be set low for Kamala tonight. Pressure on Trump to not blow it

Bar will be set low for Kamala tonight. Pressure on Trump to not blow it
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close