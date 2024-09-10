Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/10/24: Tonight’s Debate Night, Unfinished Speedway Hotel, Tim Walz 401k, Bar Will Be Set Low For Kamala Tonight
1. Tonight's Debate Night
2. Since September 2019, the unfinished hotel across from the main gate at IMS has gathered rust and made weary many of Speedway’s residents.
3. Tim Walz took a $135,000 early withdrawal from a retirement account
Tim Walz took a $135,000 early withdrawal from a retirement account—that's generally a 'lose-lose situation,' says CFP
4. Bar will be set low for Kamala tonight. Pressure on Trump to not blow it
