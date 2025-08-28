Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Braun: Administration saved $38M in first 6 months, cut $72M from future spending Braun: Administration saved $38M in first 6 months, cut $72M from future spending – Indianapolis Business Journal 2. Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer – WSJ 3. Government is not the solution 4. Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Advisor: I told lawmakers that voting to suspend military aid to Israel is a reasonable position that I support 5. We need more refineries 6. News of the day is the Twilight Zone