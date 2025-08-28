Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Braun: Administration saved $38M in first 6 months, cut $72M from future spending
Braun: Administration saved $38M in first 6 months, cut $72M from future spending – Indianapolis Business Journal
2. Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer
Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer – WSJ
3. Government is not the solution
4. Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Advisor: I told lawmakers that voting to suspend military aid to Israel is a reasonable position that I support
5. We need more refineries
6. News of the day is the Twilight Zone
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash