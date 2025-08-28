Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/28/25: Braun: Administration saved $38M in first 6 months, cut $72M from future spending. Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer. Government is not the solutionJake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Advisor: I told lawmakers that voting to suspend military aid to Israel is a reasonable position that I support. We need more refineries. News of the day is the Twilight Zone

Published on August 28, 2025

1. Braun: Administration saved $38M in first 6 months, cut $72M from future spending

Braun: Administration saved $38M in first 6 months, cut $72M from future spending – Indianapolis Business Journal

2. Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer

Tulsi Gabbard Blindsided CIA Over Revoking Clearance of Undercover Officer – WSJ

3. Government is not the solution

4. Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Advisor: I told lawmakers that voting to suspend military aid to Israel is a reasonable position that I support

5. We need more refineries

6. News of the day is the Twilight Zone

