Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/14/24: Tim Walz, Hunter Biden, Olympics Corruption, Indy Corruption, Pringles Sold, Ilhan Omar, Woke Snow White, Kamala Marx

Published on August 14, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Tim Walz Damn Proud Of His Service To This Country, Despite His Stolen Valor

Tim Walz Damn Proud Of His Service To This Country, Despite His Stolen Valor
2. Hunter Biden sought help from US ambassador for Burisma, lawyer confirms

Hunter Biden sought help from US ambassador for Burisma, lawyer confirms
Hunter Biden sought help from US ambassador for Burisma, lawyer confirms (msn.com)

3. Are Kamala Harris' poll numbers accurate?

Are Kamala Harris' poll numbers accurate?
4. Romania says gymnast will get disputed bronze medal Friday despite ongoing US challenge

Romania says gymnast will get disputed bronze medal Friday despite ongoing US challenge
Romania says gymnast will get disputed bronze medal Friday despite ongoing US challenge (msn.com)

5. Indy not dealing with its internal corruption

Indy not dealing with its internal corruption
6. Mars buys snack company Kellanova known for Pringles, Eggos in $36 billion deal

Mars buys snack company Kellanova known for Pringles, Eggos in $36 billion deal
Mars buys snack company Kellanova known for Pringles, Eggos in $36 billion deal (msn.com)

7. Ilhan Omar wins her primary

Ilhan Omar wins her primary
8. Woke Snow White is going to be terrible

Woke Snow White is going to be terrible
9. Apple continues its wokeness

Apple continues its wokeness
10. From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs

From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs – Wikipedia

