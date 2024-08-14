Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/14/24: Tim Walz, Hunter Biden, Olympics Corruption, Indy Corruption, Pringles Sold, Ilhan Omar, Woke Snow White, Kamala Marx
1. Tim Walz Damn Proud Of His Service To This Country, Despite His Stolen Valor
2. Hunter Biden sought help from US ambassador for Burisma, lawyer confirms
3. Are Kamala Harris' poll numbers accurate?
4. Romania says gymnast will get disputed bronze medal Friday despite ongoing US challenge
5. Indy not dealing with its internal corruption
6. Mars buys snack company Kellanova known for Pringles, Eggos in $36 billion deal
7. Ilhan Omar wins her primary
8. Woke Snow White is going to be terrible
9. Apple continues its wokeness
10. From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs
